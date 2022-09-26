The former Stone Roses frontman played a solo show at the O2 Academy on Sunday night and fans that paid £40 for a ticket have taken to social media to complain and share footage of him “butchering his own songs”.

The F.E.A.R singer was playing the first show of his UK tour and though his wayward singing ability has long been known by his fans, his performance in Leeds – played with a backing track instead of a full band - has garnered a significant amount of criticism.

Steven Latham shared a clip of him singing Sister Rose, which has now been viewed over 300,000 times.

Mr Latham wrote: “Gutted to see @ianbrown turn up to his £40 a ticket, sold out gig at Leeds tonight WITH NO BAND.

"I’m a life long fan but it was bad. #ianbrown does karaoke and butchers his own tunes.

"Most were too p****d to care but I had to get out after this one. Longsight M13 was a highlight.”

Ian Brown performs at the O2 Academy in Leeds

After the clip gained more traction, Mr Latham added: “Feel a bit bad about this now, I was just so disappointed.

"We all know Ian can’t sing but there’s always a band to bring it together. Some onstage chemistry, the drummer’s energy, the guitarist’s musicianship. I think if there’s no band you should tell people up front.”

One fan, Adam Thompson, said: "Me and my wife lasted 36 minutes exactly before walking out. I think the auto tune on the microphone lasted 3 songs.

"Real shame as I was looking forward to seeing him solo as only ever seen stone roses. No band at all was a let down."

Many of those in attendance were still able to enjoy the show though, with Twitter user @kaaadeeen sharing a clip from the show and saying it was the “funniest gig I’ve ever been to”.