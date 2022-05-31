The 32-year-old Leeds-born utility-back has had limited opportunities this season and is keen for more game time ahead of the World Cup, which begins in October.

Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw said: “We have granted Bish an early release from his contract so he can take up a playing opportunity elsewhere.

“We thank him for his efforts in a Hunslet shirt and wish him well for the future.”

Aaron Jones-Bishop. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC.

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands Cornwall coach Neil Kelly - the former Dewsbury Rams boss - wants Jones-Bishop to add pace and rugby league knowhow to his largely inexperienced squad.

The new club have lost their eight games so far and are bottom of the third tier table.

Jones-Bishop, brother of former Leeds Rhinos Grand Final winner Ben Jones-Bishop, joined Hunslet at the end of the 2021 season and has previously played for Oxford, Doncaster and Oldham.

Featherstone Rovers have responded to injury problems in the pack by signing Wakefield Trinity’s former East Leeds junior Sam Eseh on a loan deal until the end of this season.

Sam Eseh in action for Barrow against Featherstone in May. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com .

Rovers’ James Lockwood, meanwhile, is facing a month on the sidelines after breaking a hand in last Saturday’s 1895 Cup final defeat by Leigh Centurions and fellow prop Craig Kopczak has also joined the casualty list.

Eseh impressed Rovers coach Brian McDermott when he played for Barrow against Featherstone in a recent 1895 Cup semi-final.

McDermott said: “He is a big, powerful forward who caused us some problems when we played against him.

“It’s an area of the squad we’ve been keen to add to for some time and Sam is an intelligent solution.”

Eseh signed his first professional deal ahead of last season and is contracted to Wakefield until the end of 2024.