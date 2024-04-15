Russell Crowe reveals he was once 'a phone call away' from buying Leeds United during Chris Moyles interview
and live on Freeview channel 276
The star of Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind appeared on Leeds local Chris Moyles’ Radio X show this morning (Monday) to discuss his forthcoming appearance at this summer’s Glastonbury Festival with his band Indoor Garden Party.
A newly announced minority investor in his beloved Leeds United, Russell also revealed how he came “a phone call away” from buying the football club outright a decade ago, before “reality hit” him and he decided to take a step back.
The conversation turned to The Whites when Moyles explained that he found out that Crowe was a fan when he narrated the Amazon documentary about the club’s 2019/20 season ‘Take Us Home’.
Crowe explained that he became an ardent Leeds United supporter in the early 1970s when he would watch ‘Match of the Day’ as a young man in his home country of Australia.
He said: “At the time Leeds have a very powerful side. So, that means they're coming up on TV quite regularly. And my brother chose Liverpool, and I chose Leeds and then that's the way it is.”
The Oscar winner took his love for the club further when he invested in the club as part of the 49ers Enterprise takeover, which he confirmed earlier this year.
In the interview he explained that “seven or eight, maybe 10 years ago” he “really did seriously pursue” buying the club outright.
He said: “I just sort of felt that they just needed a bit more focus. And I don’t know if you know, but I own a Rugby League team in Australia.
“So at the time, I looked into it, and [I] was very close, it was really close – like a phone call or two away from me doing it. But then the reality of it sort of hit me.”
Elaborating further, he said: “I remembered what it was like in the first three to four years of running South [Sydney Rabbitohs], and how much time it took. And I started to calculate, I'm going to be in Leeds a minimum six to seven months a year for the next four years. And my family life, my kids, all of that stuff, the other responsibilities I have, and I just took a step back.
“However, I still believed it was a really good idea. And then when the Italian fella came along – and I think the idea of the TV show was inspired by a show we did called South Side Story with Sydney anyway – but the idea of the voiceover came up through a friend of mine, who once back in the day was a part owner or whatever. And so I just agreed to do it because I thought it was a great story. And of course, you know, people have loved that show.”
He said that the idea to invest in the club again came up “about a year ago” when the 49ers were organising the purchase. Crowe put a trust together and “won a tiny little bit of what’s going on”.
He said: “I think the 49ers people, they have a plan. It’s a very good plan for the city of Leeds, not only that football team. And I think, you know, they’re going to be very successful.” Crowe also spoke about his upcoming tour with his band that will see him perform at Glastonbury Festival and also play the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds on July 25.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.