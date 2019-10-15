Historic Leeds pub The Adelphi set to reopen after £250,000 makeover
The makeover aims to blend the stylish and contemporary interior design with classic, original Victorian pub features and unique touches.
Individually styled rooms at the Hunslet Road watering hole showcase famous faces and history of Leeds – with cosy seating, a relaxed atmosphere and board games to enjoy.
The revamp has taken two weeks to complete with the pub set to showcase the new look to customers today. (October 15)
"You’ll find a friendly atmosphere, fantastic menu of beautifully cooked British pub classics, a premium drinks menu and regular entertainment including live music and comedy nights. We are aiming to become everyone’s favourite local and we are looking forward to welcoming guests, old and new, that live or work around Leeds whether it’s for a lunchtime bite to eat or after work drinks.
"We are also excited to reveal the completely revamped, private space upstairs; the perfect go-to spot which can be booked for every occasion."
The Adelphi was built in 1899, a dozen years before the Titanic. And the pub was once a showpiece for the nearby Tetley’s brewing empire, just over the famous bridge where the first motion pictures in the world were filmed in 1888 by Louis Aime Augustin Le Prince.