A historic Leeds landmark is to provide a spectacular backdrop to a three day celebration of music and comedy.

The first ‘Live At Kirkstall Abbey’ series of summer events is due to begin later this month with a trio of thoughtfully-curated shows encompassing music and comedy.

Kickstarting the series on the opening night on Friday, July 26, will be ska-pop masters Madness. They will be joined in the bill by Leeds’ own indie heroes The Pigeon Detectives, Liverpudlians The Zutons, and an opening set from promising Carlisle quintet Hardwicke Circus.

Madness will be taking to the stage at Kirkstall Abbey on Friday, July 26. | Third Party

Saturday, July 27, sees celebrated local stalwarts Embrace return to home-turf as they celebrate 20 years of their seminal album ‘Out Of Nothing’. They will be supported by Ocean Colour Scene, Northern Irish indie veterans Ash, Britpop icons Sleeper, and fellow Yorkshire legends Cud.

Rounding off the weekend, Sunday, July 28 will host performances from an array of comedy talent as the grounds of the 12th century Cistercian monastery becomes the home of the first ever Kirkstall Abbey Comedy Festival. Award-winning Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan, Newcastle stand-up legend Ross Noble, renowned Yorkshire comic Maisie Adam, American sensation Reginald D. Hunter, Phoenix Nights’ psychic star Clinton Baptiste, writer and comedian Mike Wozniak will all be performing.

More than 15,000 revellers are expected to attend over the course of the weekend. The series will host the first live music events of this size at Kirkstall Abbey since Kaiser Chiefs’ legendary performances back in 2011..

Andy Smith - director at independent Yorkshire promoters Futuresound Group said: “We’re totally thrilled to finally have this exciting programme of events landing at Kirkstall Abbey later this month - the response to announcing this series has been truly immense.