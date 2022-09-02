News you can trust since 1890
Enjoy these photo memories of Classical Fantasia held every September at Kirkstall Abbey. PIC: Mark Bickerdike
Classical Fantasia: Memories of a music and fireworks extravaganza

It was the free open air classical music concert renowned for its fireworks spectacular.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 4:45 am

Classical Fantasia firmly established itself as one of the highlights of the year during the 1990s and 2000s attracting crowds of more than 9,000 concert-goers. Specially lit in a variety of different colours, Kirkstall Abbey was brought to life every September as the spectacular backdrop for an evening of music from the Northern Ballet Theatre orchestra. The main fireworks display brought down curtain on the event, a stunning performance of the 1812 Festival Overture by Tchaikovsky. Enjoy these memories from Classical Fantasia which started in 1996 and was a free event until 2011 before being axed in 2014. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Classical Fantasia

The stunning finale to Classical Fantasia in September 2009.

Photo: Third Party

2. Classical Fantasia

Simon Crow from Kirkstall and Tessa Hardy from Adel enjoy a drink at Classical Fantasia in September 1999.

Photo: Graham Lindley

3. Classical Fantasia

The Northern Ballet Theatre Company Orchestra at Classical Fantasia in September 1999.

Photo: Graham Lindley

4. Classical Fantasia

People queue on the Leeds Town Hall steps to snap up free Classical Fantasia tickets in July 2001.

Photo: Claire Lim

