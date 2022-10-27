Halloween haunted house with interactive game rooms coming to White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds
A pop-up haunted house with interactive game rooms is coming to White Rose Shopping Centre ahead of this year’s Halloween.
It will be stationed at the shopping centre between 10am and 3pm on Friday [October 28] for families looking for some half-term fun with Halloween approaching. ‘The Haunted House’ will be free to enter and will feature interactive game rooms and a Halloween-themed craft station.
There will be a Batak-style light reaction game as well as a ‘Witches vs Warlocks’ room, where a buzz wire challenge will test the speed and reliability of those playing. A magician will also be in attendance and families can ensure their visit is remembered with a trip to a selfie station.
A Heart Radio DJ will be in attendance to deliver a live DJ set and families can also be in with a chance of winning a technology bundle featuring an Apple Watch SE by scanning a QR code at the event. Connectivity provider TalkTalk have teamed up with Heart Radio to host the pop-up, which will also give families the opportunity to get their hands on free treats with giveaways.
Becki Smith, general manager of Full Fibre at TalkTalk said: “We’re excited to bring back this event to Leeds to provide some free family fun this Halloween half-term week. The pop-up coincides with the rollout of TalkTalk’s Full Fibre in the city, which offers residents the UK’s fastest, most reliable broadband technology at great TalkTalk value so they can speed up and spend less.”