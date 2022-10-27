It will be stationed at the shopping centre between 10am and 3pm on Friday [October 28] for families looking for some half-term fun with Halloween approaching. ‘The Haunted House’ will be free to enter and will feature interactive game rooms and a Halloween-themed craft station.

There will be a Batak-style light reaction game as well as a ‘Witches vs Warlocks’ room, where a buzz wire challenge will test the speed and reliability of those playing. A magician will also be in attendance and families can ensure their visit is remembered with a trip to a selfie station.

A Heart Radio DJ will be in attendance to deliver a live DJ set and families can also be in with a chance of winning a technology bundle featuring an Apple Watch SE by scanning a QR code at the event. Connectivity provider TalkTalk have teamed up with Heart Radio to host the pop-up, which will also give families the opportunity to get their hands on free treats with giveaways.

