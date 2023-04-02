Venue owner Nathan Clark took to Twitter after the gig to admit the heating had been turned on instead of the air conditioning by accident. Fortunately, it was not to the detriment of the show as a captivated audience basked in the emotive grunge-tinged brand of rock Wunderhorse serves up.

Wunderhorse is the alias of Jacob Slater, former frontman of chaotic punk outfit Dead Pretties. He released debut album ‘Cub’ last year, swapping reckless abandon for introspective reflection with an LP that showcases personal growth as much as it does musical development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slater swapped the hustle and bustle of London for the waves of Newquay and his change in musical direction almost mirrors his transition away from edgy punk.

Wunderhorse is the solo project of Jacob Slater, former frontman of chaotic punk outfit Dead Pretties.

The set begins with ‘Butterflies’, on which Slater delivers deeply personal lyrics in a melodic fashion to create a stark but beautiful contrast to the gritty guitar. ‘Girl Behind The Glass’ similarly allows Slater to show off his range, as soft vocals build up to punchy and wailing guitar that eventually gives way to a softly spoken and hauntingly beautiful outro.

His live vocals are flawless and shine on the emotion-filled outpouring of affection that is ‘Purple’. Crowd movement begins when the ‘Sweet Home Alabama’-reminiscent riff of ‘Leader of the Pack’ fills the room and by the time fan favourite ‘Teal’ is played, arms and legs are flailing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad