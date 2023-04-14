On one hand, there is the swaggering rock they deliver with the conviction of stars. There is football-related banter and jokes about alcohol and pubic hair. On the other, there are heartfelt poems and spoken word monologues. There are words poured directly from the heart of frontman Jack Jones and into the microphone.

When the two sides of Trampolene come together, it makes for a compelling evening in the company of a sublimely skilled outfit. Jones was born to be a frontman and oozes charisma as he riffs on everything from the pie he had for tea to his dislike of Manchester United.

The band are signed to Pete Doherty’s label Strap Originals, and Jones is also a member of Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres. These links make for an easy comparison to The Libertines but it is hard to deny the endearingly unpolished nature of the trio is reminiscent of them.

Trampolene's tour stopped off at Brudenell Social Club on April 13.

The setlist combines old favourites with recent releases and it speaks volumes for the esteem in which they are held by fans that both are received tremendously well. There is no longing for the older hits – just a genuine appreciation of talent and a versatile discography.

The pace changes frequently as the band flip between guitar-laden tracks such as the snarled ‘You Do Nothing For Me’ and poetic numbers such as the hauntingly beautiful ‘Uncle Brian’s Abattoir’. Again, there is love in the room for both. The words to ‘Ketamine’, a poem penned by Jones, are belted out just as loudly as the words to the frantic and in-your-face ‘Alcohol Kiss’.

Jones is an natural frontman but does not take himself too seriously – when referring to the merchandise table at the back of the room, he says “if I had any pubes, they’d be on there”. He also claims to feel like “Matt Le Tissier in his prime” when some enthusiastic fans at the front bow in his direction.