Reported Leeds target Hall is yet to sign a contract extension at St. Andrew’s Stadium despite increased involvement for the Blues’ first-team this season.

Leeds’ interest first emerged last summer after Hall’s breakthrough from the club’s Under-23 setup. The 18-year-old was involved off the bench in a handful of fixtures before beginning the 2022/23 campaign as a fringe player for the first-team.

More recently, though, Hall has begun to start regularly for John Eustace’s side, entrusted with an increased role for the Championship club who appear to have steered clear of a relegation fight they were expected to find themselves in at the beginning of the season.

ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: George Hall of Birmingham City (l) competes with Cohen Bramall of Rotherham United during the Sky Bet Championship between Rotherham United and Birmingham City at AESSEAL New York Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Speaking to Birmingham’s matchday programme, Hall has reflected on his first full season as a first-team player.

"I have really enjoyed it. I have learnt a lot from all the players and playing Championship football you learn a lot, so it has been good. I just try to do my best in every game, that is all I can do.

"I don’t want to pick out just one [senior player] because the whole team has been really good. It is my first season and there has been lots of responsibility on younger players, so the older ones have put their arm around us and them helping us through difficult situations has really helped us get to where we are.

“I have learnt a lot, especially from the coaching staff. They have been really helpful and have given me the confidence to go out and express myself.

“I will always just try to do my best. Whatever helps the team, whether that is me starting or coming off the bench, then I will do it.”

This summer, Hall enters the final 12 months of his Blues deal, a scenario clubs aim to avoid with promising young players due to the danger of losing them on a free transfer upon the expiry of their contracts.

