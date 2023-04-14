Leeds United transfer target yet to make contract commitment amid deadline and recent starts
Leeds United have been credited with an interest in Birmingham City youngster George Hall over the past 12 months with the teenager’s contract set to expire next summer
Reported Leeds target Hall is yet to sign a contract extension at St. Andrew’s Stadium despite increased involvement for the Blues’ first-team this season.
Leeds’ interest first emerged last summer after Hall’s breakthrough from the club’s Under-23 setup. The 18-year-old was involved off the bench in a handful of fixtures before beginning the 2022/23 campaign as a fringe player for the first-team.
More recently, though, Hall has begun to start regularly for John Eustace’s side, entrusted with an increased role for the Championship club who appear to have steered clear of a relegation fight they were expected to find themselves in at the beginning of the season.
Speaking to Birmingham’s matchday programme, Hall has reflected on his first full season as a first-team player.
"I have really enjoyed it. I have learnt a lot from all the players and playing Championship football you learn a lot, so it has been good. I just try to do my best in every game, that is all I can do.
"I don’t want to pick out just one [senior player] because the whole team has been really good. It is my first season and there has been lots of responsibility on younger players, so the older ones have put their arm around us and them helping us through difficult situations has really helped us get to where we are.
“I have learnt a lot, especially from the coaching staff. They have been really helpful and have given me the confidence to go out and express myself.
“I will always just try to do my best. Whatever helps the team, whether that is me starting or coming off the bench, then I will do it.”
This summer, Hall enters the final 12 months of his Blues deal, a scenario clubs aim to avoid with promising young players due to the danger of losing them on a free transfer upon the expiry of their contracts.
Whilst it appears Hall is enjoying his football in the West Midlands, only by committing his future to Birmingham would speculation of a Premier League move finally dissipate. Leeds are reported to be among several clubs monitoring the 18-year-old’s contract situation with Eustace’s side set a deadline of next summer to arrange a lengthier stay for the England Under-19 international.