Spanning across two days and two stages in Leeds city centre, the event will be the brand’s biggest party yet.

Now in its 16th year, the line-up boasts a stellar cast including DJs Jon Hopkins, Hot Since 82, Denis Sulta, Skream, Derrick Carter, Mella Dee, Maribou State and Lala.

Today, organisers have revealed the new city centre location - just five minutes away from the train station.

City One Leeds is a new site in Holbeck owned by property company Moda (Photo: Andy Matheson)

City One Leeds is a new site in Holbeck Urban Village owned by property company Moda.

Director Stu Butterworth said: "It’s not often you get to announce a brand new, never-before-used venue in Leeds, and we’re so excited to be able to partner with Moda to do this for The Garden Party 2022.

"After the success of our grand reopening last year, we’ve been working closely with Moda to top it and make 2022 the best Garden Party yet.

The Garden Party reopening event in 2021

"We wanted to make The Garden Party as accessible as possible for both our Leeds-based fans and those from further afield.

"So, our new venue allows us to do just that as it’s only a five minute walk away from Leeds Train Station.