The BBC has announced that a number of UK cities, including Leeds will join the Eurovision Song Contest party by staging their own live events and by putting up large screens in celebration of the competition. The events plan to bring together thousands of people as cities across the country host official screenings of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final 2023.

Each city taking part will schedule their own programme of events with each releasing more details over the coming weeks. They will also have access to some mobile aspects of the Liverpool culture programme, including BBC Storyville Live films.

Those confirmed so far to hold official screenings are: Birmingham, Brighton, Cardiff, Darlington, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield. More are set to be confirmed over the coming weeks.

Martin Green CBE, BBC managing director of Eurovision Song Contest says: “We’re thrilled to roll out Eurovision to more UK cities. So many people here are huge Eurovision fans and for those new to the Contest they will get to experience the joy of watching the Grand Final surrounded by thousands of others right there in their local city.”

These live events build on the previously announced partnership with CinemaLive which takes the Grand Final into more than 500 cinema screens across the UK. The live events are also being supported by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport who are providing over £1m in funding for screens in more than 30 cities for people to come together to watch the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort, and the Eurovision Song Contest.

Eurovision Minister Stuart Andrew said: "Eurovision is a fantastic opportunity for us to come together through music and our big screens will create a party atmosphere where no one will sing alone.

“This competition is not just about Liverpool but making sure we celebrate what unites us and showcasing our steadfast support for Ukraine. We are bringing the Eurovision Song Contest to people’s doorsteps so we can all take part in this historic moment and enjoy the magic of Eurovision as one."