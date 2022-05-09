With only a week until the grand final in Turin, Italy, many are asking who will be crowned winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

Below are the betting odds released by Betfair Exchange, and when you can watch the grand final on BBC One.

Who is the favourite to win?

The Ukrainian act is favourite to win with odds of 21/20, according to Betfair Exchange.

Hip-hop act Kalush Orchestra, whose song Stefania blends modern rap and classical Ukrainian folk music, could triumph amid the Russian invasion of their country.

Ukraine last won the contest in 2016 and therefore hosted the 2017 event in its capital of Kyiv.

Who else is in the running to take home the crown?

Host country Italy are in second place with odds of 11/2 for their act, Mahmood And Blanco, who will be performing the song, Brividi.

Third place goes to Sweden with odds of 7/1, which is being represented by Cornelia Jakobs and her emotive pop ballad, Hold Me Closer.

In a break with recent tradition, the UK is tipped to come fourth with odds of 12/1.

Who is the UK's entry this year?

The UK’s pick this year is Sam Ryder, a 32-year-old TikTok star from near Chelmsford, Essex, and his song, Space Man, has prompted a cautiously optimistic response.

The UK has featured at the bottom of the Eurovision leaderboard for the past two contests, coming in last place in 2019 with Michael Rice’s Bigger Than Us, and James Newman’s Embers scoring “nul points” in 2021.

This year, however, Ryder is being given 100/1 odds to score the dreaded zero.

When can I watch the Eurovision grand final?

It will run across three events this year, starting on Tuesday 10 May for the first semi-final then Thursday 12 May for the second.

The Eurovision Grand Final will take place on Saturday 14 May in Italy.