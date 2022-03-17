Last year saw Italy's Måneskin wow crowds with their hit Zitti E Buoni, leading to the 2022 Eurovision being held in Turin.

This year Italy, Germany, France, Spain and the United Kingdom are pre-qualified for the Grand Final, with the rest of the 40 countries allocated to one of two semi-finals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten countries from each semi-final will be granted a place in the Grand Final, so when will viewers get to see their performances?

Here's everything you need to know about Eurovision 2022.

When is Eurovision 2022?

It will run across three events this year, starting on Tuesday 10 May for the first semi-final then Thursday 12 May for the second.

(L-R) Thomas Raggi, Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis and Ethan Torchio of Måneskin from Italy react on stage to winning for the song “Zitti e buoni” (Shut Up And Be Quiet) during the 65th Eurovision Song Contest grand final held at Rotterdam Ahoy on May 22, 2021 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Photo: Getty

The Eurovision Grand Final will take place on Saturday 14 May in Italy.

How can I watch Eurovision 2022?

The BBC will provide coverage for Eurovision 2022.

Last year both semi-finals aired on BBC Four, but this year the semi-finals will move over to BBC Three.

The live final will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Who will present the BBC's coverage?

The BBC's Eurovision content will be broadcast to viewers by a presenting team.

Scott Mills and Rylan Clark will present the semi-finals live from the PalaOlimpico Arena in Italy.

Who is competing for the UK?

TikTok star Sam Ryder has been announced as the UK entry for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

The singer-songwriter will perform the track Space Man at the grand final in Turin, Italy, in May.

What countries are competing and is Russia excluded?

Russia has been excluded from this year's competition due to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Below is a full list of all the countries taking part and what channel the final will be broadcast on:

Ukraine (UA:PBC)

Armenia (AMPTV)

Australia (SBS)*

Austria (ORF)

Azerbaijan (Ictimai TV)

Belgium (RTBF)

Bulgaria (BNT)

Croatia (HRT)

Cyprus (CyBC)

Czech Republic (CT)

Denmark (DR)

Estonia (ERR)

Finland (YLE)

France (FT)

Germany (ARD/NDR)

Georgia (GPB)

Greece (ERT)

Iceland (RUV)

Ireland (RTE)

Israel (KAN)

Italy (RAI)

Latvia (LTV)

Lithuania (LRT)

Malta (PBS)

Moldova (TRM)

Montenegro (RTCG)

Netherlands (AVROTROS)

North Macedonia (MKRTV)

Norway (NRK)

Poland (TVP)

Portugal (RTP)

Romania (TVR)

San Marino (RTV)

Serbia (RTS)

Slovenia (RTVSLO)

Spain (TVE)

Sweden (SVT)

Switzerland (SRG SSR)Albania (RTSH)

United Kingdom (BBC)