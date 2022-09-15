The opening will be the first Electric Shuffle outside of London, and marks an exciting step forward for the brand.

Created by the owners of its award-winning sister bar, Flight Club, Electric Shuffle will boast a total of nine playing areas, giving attendees an opportunity to compete for the shuffleboard crown.

CEO Steve Moore, who co-founded Electric Shuffle and Flight Club alongside Paul Barham, said: “We are beyond excited to reveal that we are opening the doors to an Electric Shuffle in Leeds this October.

Games bar Electric Shuffle is opening a brand new site in Leeds this October.

"We have loved being part of Leeds’ incredible hospitality scene so much with Flight Club that we wanted to bring another epic addition to the city.

We’re thrilled to be contributing even more to the entertainment offering that already thrives in the area.”

A menu of tasty bites, from small plates to paddle board pizzas, will be available all evening to keep players fuelled, alongside a range of drinks and cocktails.

Electric Shuffle Leeds will also be offering a special brunch every Thursday to Sunday, with each guest receiving a bottle of prosecco.

For the best shuffleboard experience, it’s recommended to book a 90-minute slot for a game at £10 per person.

Groups of up to 16 can play together, choosing from four competitive games, resulting in one dramatic final round.