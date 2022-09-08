Posting to their social media this morning, White Rose Shopping Centre announced the new Wetherspoons pub will open on 9 October.

The post read: “We're so excited to welcome JD Wetherspoon to White Rose! Scribbling Mill officially opens on 9 October – to discover new job opportunities here and at our other stores and restaurants, head along to our recruitment fair on Friday 9th September from 9am–4pm in the Central Atrium.”

The Scribbling Mill will be located in The Village, White Rose’s outdoor leisure area, allowing visitors to enjoy al fresco food and drinks.

The Scribbling Mill will be located in The Village, White Rose’s outdoor leisure area.

The pub’s name is inspired by the history of South Leeds – Morley, the home of White Rose, was once famous for its textile industry, which is still represented in the town’s coat of arms today.

Local heritage site Crank Mill, a Grade II listed building built in 1790, was the country’s first steam-powered woollen mill. It was a ‘scribbling mill’, where wool was combed and prepared for spinning.

Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “We’re excited to welcome The Scribbling Mill Wetherspoon pub to The Village at White Rose. It will be a great addition to our existing mix of retail, restaurants, and leisure.”