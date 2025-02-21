Due to phenomenal demand: Queens of the Stone age announce second Sheffield Rock N Roll Circus date.

Following an unprecedented response and a sell-out of their highly anticipated Rock N Roll Circus headline show, Queens of the Stone Age have added a second date on Thursday, August 28, 2025 at Sheffield’s Don Valley Bowl.

This additional show will see the likes of Viagra Boys, Shame and The Murder Capital joining the bill for what is set to be another unmissable night of rock ‘n’ roll spectacle.

Rock N Roll Circus festival director Ali O’Reilly shared her excitement about the overwhelming demand: “The response to Queens of the Stone Age’s first show was incredible. Tickets flew out in record time, and we are excited to give fans another chance to get tickets to see this huge show.

“It’s an honour to bring one of the greatest rock bands of our generation to Sheffield for not just one, but two nights at Rock N Roll Circus. With support from Viagra Boys and The Murder Capital, these shows are going to be something truly special.”

But this is no ordinary rock show. Rock N Roll Circus is an immersive, festival-style experience that brings the wild energy of a travelling circus together with the world’s biggest acts.

Expect a visual feast as the Big Top transforms into a spectacle of light, sound, and jaw-dropping performances. From daring aerial stunt artists soaring above the crowd to an array of circus performers, fire breathers, and mind-bending illusions, every moment promises to be as unforgettable as the music itself.

Ali added: “There’s nothing else quite like Rock N Roll Circus. It’s more than a gig; it’s a full-throttle, immersive experience that transports fans into a world of electrifying performance and raw musical energy. Queens of the Stone Age tearing it up under the big top, surrounded by the madness of the circus, is going to be amazing’

The second night promises to be every bit as electrifying as the first, with Viagra Boys bringing their riotous punk energy and The Murder Capital delivering their intense, brooding post-punk anthems.

With Queens of the Stone Age at the helm, the crowd at Don Valley Bowl is set for yet another unforgettable night.

This announcement solidifies Rock N Roll Circus 2025 as one of the most exciting events of the summer.

Fans who missed out on tickets for the first show now have another opportunity to witness Queens of the Stone Age.

Tickets are on sale now via this link: https://bit.ly/QOTSARNRC25. Fans are urged to act quickly to secure their spot at this extraordinary event.

