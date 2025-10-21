Corinne Bailey Rae kicks off Wakefield Exchange’s ambitious WX Live series in style

Wakefield’s newest live music series is a welcome boost for a city that has long struggled to draw big names to its main stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening of Wakefield Exchange (WX) earlier this year marks a turning point in the city’s cultural landscape.

Once dismissed as “the death of the city centre,” the former market hall has undergone a multimillion-pound transformation into a bright, modern events venue – complete with a stage, events space and food court. One local councillor even likened the project to Halifax’s Piece Hall, and it’s easy to see where the enthusiasm comes from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corinne's spellbinding set felt like a celebration of Wakefield. | National World

Over the weekend, WX launched its WX Live series – an ambitious new programme aiming to bring regular large-scale gigs to Wakefield – with West Yorkshire’s own Corinne Bailey Rae topping the bill for its grand premiere.

Opening nights always carry weight, and it’s fair to say that many in attendance were thrilled to be part of what already feels like a landmark moment in Wakefield’s cultural revival.

The 1,000-capacity venue, with its high ceilings and airy layout reminiscent of a North American church, radiated local pride as Wakefield-based Daisy Dorothy opened proceedings.

That sense of pride carried through the night. Bailey Rae delivered a spellbinding set that spanned her career, weaving vivid stories and warm exchanges with the crowd – many of whom the Leeds-born Put Your Records On singer seemed to know personally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Exchange (WX) reminds of an American church. | National World

Fan favourites such as Like a Star sat comfortably alongside newer tracks like the punk-edged New York Transit Queen from 2023’s Black Rainbows. Coupled with slick visuals, glossy outfits and an impressively balanced sound mix, it made for an assured and uplifting debut for WX Live.

There are still a few details for the venue to fine-tune – the lighting could do with being dimmed a touch during performances – but Wakefield Exchange and its new live programme are a genuine spark of optimism for a city that has long lacked a stage worthy of its talent and ambition.