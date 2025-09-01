Leeds-born chart-topper Corinne Bailey Rae will headline a brand-new concert series in Wakefield this autumn.

WX Live, hosted at the Wakefield Exchange (WX), launches as a fresh programme of live music for the city.

Presented by Wakefield Council, the series aims to establish a regular calendar of large-scale gigs not previously seen in Wakefield.

Leeds-born Corinne Bailey Rae will headline the WX Live pilot concert. | Hanglands

Drawing on the team’s experience from the award-winning 2019 Festival of the Moon, WX Live opens this October with Bailey Rae’s flagship performance.

Corinne Bailey Rae said: “I'm so excited to be the first artist to headline Wakefield Exchange, and to be a part of launching this new space for people in Wakefield to come and enjoy live music and the arts. It's always special for us to be able to play at home in West Yorkshire, and I can't wait to perform a very special show xx"

The Leeds native has released four critically acclaimed studio albums, including her self-titled UK number one debut in 2006, which featured international megahit Put Your Records On.

Her latest album, 2023’s Black Rainbows, was inspired by her time at the Stony Island Arts Bank, a Chicago-based archive of black arts and culture.

Opened in February this year, Wakefield Enhance has been hosting performances, exhibitions and events seven days a week. It houses a community of independent businesses, studio, and co-working spaces as well as a canteen with rotating street food vendors.

Multi-event venue Wakefield Exchange opened in February 2025. | Hanglands

Cllr Hannah Appleyard, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “Wakefield Exchange is fast becoming a vibrant hub where local communities and visitors come together to enjoy unforgettable events. Its transformation into a venue capable of hosting large-scale music gigs marks a significant milestone in enhancing our district’s cultural landscape.

“This exciting development opens the door to nationally recognised artists performing in Wakefield, while also welcoming new audiences and creating fresh opportunities for local artists.”

Corinne Bailey Rae will headline the inaugural WX Live at Wakefield Exchange on Saturday, October 18. Exclusive venue presale tickets go live at 10am on Wednesday, September 3.

General sale opens at 10am on Thursday, September 4 via: www.wxwakefield.co.uk