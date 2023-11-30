Brutus Gold's Love Train 2024: World-renowned disco extravaganza returns to Leeds with 'Christmas Disco Ball'
The legendary party extravaganza is returning to Leeds for one night of Disco Inferno this December.
Dust off those dance shoes and get ready to groove your heart out as Brutus Gold's Love Train returns to its spiritual home in Leeds for one night of Christmas Disco Ball this winter.
On Saturday, December 16, Leeds’ O2 Academy Leeds will transform itself into a “real-life Disco Inferno”, promising a night of “sensational dance, infectious energy, and unparalleled entertainment”.
Throughout the years, Brutus Gold’s Love Train have appeared at a number of prestigious festivals in Switzerland, Dubai and Italy as well as performing at private parties for the likes of Tina Turner, Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson.
Brutus Gold’s Love Train has earned a reputation as “the ultimate Disco night”, featuring a “multi-dimensional bundle of 70’s iconography, tongue in cheek comedy and sheer fun”.
The party will allow for guests to “dress to impress” by donning their best celebrity outfit - whether it be a disco star, a film icon or TV legend.
Speaking ahead of the show, Brutus Gold said: “So, don your finest ‘fro, flaunt your flares, and pull on your dancing shoes! From the first to the last dance, be prepared to be lost in music and feel the good times. Guests are advised to book their tickets early for a night full of Disco-styled excitement and surprises.”
When is Brutus Gold’s Love Train in Leeds and how to get tickets
Brutus Gold is bringing his Love Train to O2 Academy Leeds on Saturday, December 16, 2024.
Tickets are available now via Ticket Tailor.
What to expect at Brutus Gold’s Love Train at O2 Academy
According to the event, guests can expect the following:
- Boogie Fever: Dance till your feet are sore and your hearts are full with DJ 'Brutus Gold' leading the charge on the dancefloor, spinning an A-Z of Disco Classics.
- Flashback: Immerse yourself in the glorious days of platform shoes and polyester, surrounded by a cast of Disco legends over-inflated egos and unmatched dancing prowess.
- Disco-Dance-Off: Take part in the legendary 'Disco-Dance-Off' and vie for the title of the 'Greatest Dancer' with the chance to win world-renowned prizes.
- Glory Days Redux: The O2 Academy will be transformed with an astonishing production and authentic scenery, taking you back to the heyday of disco.
- Special Guests: Rub shoulders with Macho Man Brutus Gold and his star-studded cast, who have earned accolades from MTV, Owen Wilson, and the legendary Tina Turner, who confessed to dancing all night at her private Love Train party.