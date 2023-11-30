The legendary party extravaganza is returning to Leeds for one night of Disco Inferno this December.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dust off those dance shoes and get ready to groove your heart out as Brutus Gold's Love Train returns to its spiritual home in Leeds for one night of Christmas Disco Ball this winter.

On Saturday, December 16, Leeds’ O2 Academy Leeds will transform itself into a “real-life Disco Inferno”, promising a night of “sensational dance, infectious energy, and unparalleled entertainment”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the years, Brutus Gold’s Love Train have appeared at a number of prestigious festivals in Switzerland, Dubai and Italy as well as performing at private parties for the likes of Tina Turner, Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson.

Brutus Gold’s Love Train has earned a reputation as “the ultimate Disco night”, featuring a “multi-dimensional bundle of 70’s iconography, tongue in cheek comedy and sheer fun”.

The party will allow for guests to “dress to impress” by donning their best celebrity outfit - whether it be a disco star, a film icon or TV legend.

Speaking ahead of the show, Brutus Gold said: “So, don your finest ‘fro, flaunt your flares, and pull on your dancing shoes! From the first to the last dance, be prepared to be lost in music and feel the good times. Guests are advised to book their tickets early for a night full of Disco-styled excitement and surprises.”

When is Brutus Gold’s Love Train in Leeds and how to get tickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brutus Gold is bringing his Love Train to O2 Academy Leeds on Saturday, December 16, 2024.

Tickets are available now via Ticket Tailor.

What to expect at Brutus Gold’s Love Train at O2 Academy

According to the event, guests can expect the following: