Seventies icon Brutus Gold and his crew of dancers and performers will once again bring to life classic disco anthems at Millennium Square on Friday 4 August 2023. The production will feature 70s grooves, jazzy costumes, dance-offs and a cast of quirky characters including Ana Glypta, Willis Hardy Freeman, Camp David and warm-up DJ Patric Duvet, transporting crowds back to the days of flares and sequins.

Commenting on the announcement, Brutus Gold said: “I can’t wait to boogie, bump and hustle with you all on Millennium Square. This groovy gig is my favourite of the summer!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 16 December and will be priced at £22, including booking fees. A special group ticket for five or more tickets will also be available at £20 each, and a limited number of Express Bar VIP tickets will be available for £29.50 each.

Brutus Gold Love Train

Tickets will be available to purchase online from the Millennium Square website, or from the City Centre Box office on 0113 376 0318 between Wednesday and Saturday, noon until 5pm.

Organised in partnership with Leeds City Council, the event will start at around 7pm with doors opening to the public from 6.30pm. A licensed bar, catering and toilet facilities will be available on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad