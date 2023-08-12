One of the most popular and renowned music venues in Leeds has been shortlisted for the most “inspirational” of its kind in the North of England.

The Brudenell Social Club on Queen’s Road has been featured in the list as part of the inaugural Nordoff and Robbins Northern Music Awards, which are supported by Ticketmaster.

The venue has become a key spot for bands both up-and-coming and long established to perform and has helped mark Leeds out as one of the country’s best places to watch live music.

The Nordoff and Robbins Northern Music Awards supported by Ticketmaster (NMAs) is the first music awards show to recognise and celebrate the breadth of talent across the North of England.

The Brudenell has been nominated in the category for most inspirational venue with a capacity of less than 500 alongside Trades in Hebden Bridge, Night and Day in Manchester, Futureyard in Birkenhead and Yes in Manchester.

The annual event will be held by the UK’s largest music therapy charity, Nordoff and Robbins - in a different Northern city each year - to honour artists, festivals, venues and industry figures from the region.

This year’s event will be held on Thursday November 30, 2023 at Aviva Studios in Manchester. The performance-packed show, headlined by Special Recognition award winner and former Spice Girls member Melanie C, will raise money to help fund the opening of a new Nordoff and Robbins dedicated music therapy centre for Greater Manchester.