The 51-year-old is the lead guitarist of American rock giants Foo Fighters and has played to sold out stadiums across the globe. However, he will be playing in a much more intimate venue on Friday, March 24, when he takes to the stage at the Brudenell Social Club in Burley.

The much-loved venue has cultivated a reputation on the live music circuit as being capable of drawing big names, with the likes of Jamie T, The Cribs and Blossoms having performed there in recent years. It is a regular host of live music, showcasing artists from across the world across its two stages.

Shiflett has two solo albums to his name, the last of which was released in 2019, but he brought out two singles last year. Posting on Twitter, Shiflett said: “'ello 'ello 'ello! I'm headed back over the pond for a run of solo gigs in March! Tickets on sale this Friday 10am UK time.”

Shiflett has two solo albums to his name. Image: Rich Fury/Getty Images

He is no stranger to Leeds having performed in the city with his Foo Fighters bandmates on numerous occasions. He even came to the aid of a local musician in 2016 when their limited edition guitar was stolen.