Bruce Springsteen in Leeds: Pictures of The Boss playing the first show at First Direct Arena 10 years on

This week marks 10 years since Bruce Springsteen blew fans away with a three-hour set to launch the First Direct Arena in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:41 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 16:42 BST

The Boss had personally asked to “road test” the £60m, 15,000 capacity venue before its official opening and landed in Leeds to a play an incredible set on July 23, 2013.

It was the first time he had played in the city to an immense crowd of 80,000 in Roundhay Park in 1985 and the atmosphere ahead of the show was electric.

One man who remembers the night fondly is Jack Fawbert, 30, who was working for the stage crew that night. He said: “There was a real feeling of excitement and anticipation. We had a legend playing to open the arena and you could really feel it in the surrounding area.”

He added: “The best thing about it was that even after playing one of the mammoth sets for which he’s known he still came backstage and thanked all the crew. That’s something we took from the night.

"Bruce is known among the entertainment for being a really down to earth and humble guy. It goes to show he’s the real deal.”

Check out the pictures below of a special night in Leeds:

It's been 10 years since Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band played the first concert at the First Direct Arena

1. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

It's been 10 years since Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band played the first concert at the First Direct Arena Photo: National World

Bruce Springsteen fans queued outside to get a look around the brand new arena before the Bruce Springsteen played.

2. Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen fans queued outside to get a look around the brand new arena before the Bruce Springsteen played. Photo: steve riding

Pictured (left to right) Jodie Crane, and Debz Honeybourne, checking the roll call list.

3. Fans

Pictured (left to right) Jodie Crane, and Debz Honeybourne, checking the roll call list. Photo: James Hardisty

The crowd brought their signs along, knowing that the Boss has a habit of taking requests and involving his audience.

4. Signs

The crowd brought their signs along, knowing that the Boss has a habit of taking requests and involving his audience. Photo: James Hardisty

