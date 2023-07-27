Bruce Springsteen in Leeds: Pictures of The Boss playing the first show at First Direct Arena 10 years on
The Boss had personally asked to “road test” the £60m, 15,000 capacity venue before its official opening and landed in Leeds to a play an incredible set on July 23, 2013.
It was the first time he had played in the city to an immense crowd of 80,000 in Roundhay Park in 1985 and the atmosphere ahead of the show was electric.
One man who remembers the night fondly is Jack Fawbert, 30, who was working for the stage crew that night. He said: “There was a real feeling of excitement and anticipation. We had a legend playing to open the arena and you could really feel it in the surrounding area.”
He added: “The best thing about it was that even after playing one of the mammoth sets for which he’s known he still came backstage and thanked all the crew. That’s something we took from the night.
"Bruce is known among the entertainment for being a really down to earth and humble guy. It goes to show he’s the real deal.”
Check out the pictures below of a special night in Leeds: