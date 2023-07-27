This week marks 10 years since Bruce Springsteen blew fans away with a three-hour set to launch the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

The Boss had personally asked to “road test” the £60m, 15,000 capacity venue before its official opening and landed in Leeds to a play an incredible set on July 23, 2013.

It was the first time he had played in the city to an immense crowd of 80,000 in Roundhay Park in 1985 and the atmosphere ahead of the show was electric.

One man who remembers the night fondly is Jack Fawbert, 30, who was working for the stage crew that night. He said: “There was a real feeling of excitement and anticipation. We had a legend playing to open the arena and you could really feel it in the surrounding area.”

He added: “The best thing about it was that even after playing one of the mammoth sets for which he’s known he still came backstage and thanked all the crew. That’s something we took from the night.

"Bruce is known among the entertainment for being a really down to earth and humble guy. It goes to show he’s the real deal.”

Check out the pictures below of a special night in Leeds:

1 . Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band It's been 10 years since Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band played the first concert at the First Direct Arena

2 . Bruce Springsteen Bruce Springsteen fans queued outside to get a look around the brand new arena before the Bruce Springsteen played.

3 . Fans Pictured (left to right) Jodie Crane, and Debz Honeybourne, checking the roll call list.

4 . Signs The crowd brought their signs along, knowing that the Boss has a habit of taking requests and involving his audience.