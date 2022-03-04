Taking place Friday 5 August to Sunday 7 August at Bradford and Bingley Sports Club, the festival has confirmed that the likes of indie stalwarts Shed Seven, Liverpool's Red Rum Club, Sea Power and The K's have all been added to the bill.

This follows the news that The Libertines, Rag 'n' Bone Man, Pixies and Yorkshire heroes Embrace will all still perform at the 2022 gathering.

Other previously announced acts includes Peter Hook & The Light, The Amazons, White Lies and The Slow Readers Club, with more acts to come over the next few months.

Tickets are available for all three separate dates as well as full weekend tickets, alongside flexible payment plans, camping options, full parking and an exclusive VIP area.

The full line-up is as follows:

FRIDAY

Rag’n’Bone Man

Embrace

Peter Hook

The Night Cafe

Red Rum Club

Ryan McMullan

Bang Bang Romeo

SATURDAY

The Libertines

Shed Seven

The Amazons

Alfie Templeman

The K’s

Beans on Toast

Andrew Cushin

Frankie Beetlestone

Only The Poets

Orchards

Rats

The Skinner Brothers

Tom A. Smith

SUNDAY

Pixies

White Lies

The Slow Readers Club

Sea Power

Lottery Winners

The Hara

Asylums

Bull

Crystal Tides

Kelsy Karter

Max Pope

For more information about the new line-up and to purchase tickets, visit the Bingley Weekender 2022 website.