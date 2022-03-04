Bingley Weekender 2022: 25 new acts announced to join The Libertines, Pixies and Rag'N'Bone Man - how to get tickets
Bingley Weekender 2022 has confirmed that a further 25 acts will join the line-up for this year's eagerly anticipated festival in West Yorkshire.
Taking place Friday 5 August to Sunday 7 August at Bradford and Bingley Sports Club, the festival has confirmed that the likes of indie stalwarts Shed Seven, Liverpool's Red Rum Club, Sea Power and The K's have all been added to the bill.
This follows the news that The Libertines, Rag 'n' Bone Man, Pixies and Yorkshire heroes Embrace will all still perform at the 2022 gathering.
Other previously announced acts includes Peter Hook & The Light, The Amazons, White Lies and The Slow Readers Club, with more acts to come over the next few months.
Tickets are available for all three separate dates as well as full weekend tickets, alongside flexible payment plans, camping options, full parking and an exclusive VIP area.
The full line-up is as follows:
FRIDAY
Rag’n’Bone Man
Embrace
Peter Hook
The Night Cafe
Red Rum Club
Ryan McMullan
Bang Bang Romeo
SATURDAY
The Libertines
Shed Seven
The Amazons
Alfie Templeman
The K’s
Beans on Toast
Andrew Cushin
Frankie Beetlestone
Only The Poets
Orchards
Rats
The Skinner Brothers
Tom A. Smith
SUNDAY
Pixies
White Lies
The Slow Readers Club
Sea Power
Lottery Winners
The Hara
Asylums
Bull
Crystal Tides
Kelsy Karter
Max Pope
For more information about the new line-up and to purchase tickets, visit the Bingley Weekender 2022 website.
