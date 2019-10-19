Behind the scenes of Influence - a Leeds Playhouse Youth Theatre production

Rehearsals are in full swing for Influence, a new play for, with and about young people performed by members of Leeds Playhouse Youth Theatre at Leeds City College.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 8:43 am
Updated Saturday, 19th October 2019, 8:43 am
The Influence company in rehearsals. PIC: Anthony Robling

New images reveal the young actors hard at work on Scottish-born theatre director, writer and composer Andy McGregor’s new piece, jointly commissioned by Leeds Playhouse, Dundee Rep Theatre, Northampton’s Royal & Derngate, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Northern Stage and Derby Theatre.

Read More

Read More
The 16 things you'll know if you grew up in Leeds during the 2000s

Gemma Woffinden, Youth Theatre Director at Leeds Playhouse, said: "It’s so brilliant to be working with such talented actors and musicians from our Playhouse Youth programme. In rehearsals, we get to make silly noises into microphones, run around shouting and fight the evil leaders of Datamine with all of our energy.

Influence actor Ellie Tasker in rehearsals. PIC: Anthony Robling

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"This production is extra special because we are making it in partnership with Leeds City College; performing in their new theatre space, with their students and staff contributing to the costumes, video projections, stage management and lighting."