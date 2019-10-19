Behind the scenes of Influence - a Leeds Playhouse Youth Theatre production
Rehearsals are in full swing for Influence, a new play for, with and about young people performed by members of Leeds Playhouse Youth Theatre at Leeds City College.
New images reveal the young actors hard at work on Scottish-born theatre director, writer and composer Andy McGregor’s new piece, jointly commissioned by Leeds Playhouse, Dundee Rep Theatre, Northampton’s Royal & Derngate, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Northern Stage and Derby Theatre.
Gemma Woffinden, Youth Theatre Director at Leeds Playhouse, said: "It’s so brilliant to be working with such talented actors and musicians from our Playhouse Youth programme. In rehearsals, we get to make silly noises into microphones, run around shouting and fight the evil leaders of Datamine with all of our energy.
"This production is extra special because we are making it in partnership with Leeds City College; performing in their new theatre space, with their students and staff contributing to the costumes, video projections, stage management and lighting."