To celebrate the release of their new album Disrespectful on 18 February, Bad Boy Chiller Crew announced two special shows at The Wardrobe on 21 February, in conjunction with the city’s independent record store Crash Records.

Starting at 7pm and 9pm, both of the performances will see the Bradford trio perform some of the new singles from the album as well as old hits that saw them climb to the top of the charts last year.

The two shows next week are in addition to the band’s previously announced sold out tour dates at the O2 Academy in Leeds on 13 and 14 April.

Tickets for The Wardrobe shows are now available from the Bad Boy Chiller Crew website.

Bad Boy Chiller Crew's latest single BMW is out now and is already on the playlist at BBC Radio 1, acting as a debut for Friday's album release.

The band has also been voted the winners of MTV Push 2022, as well as recently appearing in both VICE and NME.

Bad Boy Chiller Crew have announced two special shows at Leeds Wardrobe. Photo: APB PR

Later this year the band is set to adorn living rooms across the nation with a new ITV2 documentary about their rise to fame.

Details about when the ITV2 documentary will air are yet to be released.