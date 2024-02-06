Apollo Junction to play special show at Kirkstall Brewery in Leeds this weekend - how to buy tickets, doors
The brewery on Kirkstall Road have announced they will be hosting Leeds indie rockers for a special gig this weekend.
Apollo Junction are kicking off 2024 with a bang as they are set to head out on their biggest tour yet across the UK in April.
The tour comes after the release of their third - and highest charting - album, Here We Are, accompanied by a music video shot at the Shambles in York.
But before kicking off their tour in Hebden Bridge in a couple of months, the Leeds locals are set to play a special show at Kirkstall Brewery - in just a couple of days.
On their Instagram account, the brewery wrote: "This Saturday we're hosting Apollo Junction for a gig at the brewery! Limited tickets still available[...]"
When is Apollo Junction playing at Kirkstall Brewery and how to get tickets
Apollo Junction will play a special show at the brewery on 100 Kirkstall Road on Saturday, February 10.
A limited number of tickets are available to buy via the Shedload Records website for £28 per person.
Set times and doors
According to Kirkstall Brewery, doors open at 7pm.
Apollo Junction UK shows and tour dates
- February 10 - Leeds, Kirkstall Brewery
- April 5 - Hebden Bridge, Trades Club
- April 11 - London, Camden Assembly
- April 13 - Southampton, Joiners
- April 20 - Bristol, The Louisiana
- April 26 - Newcastle, Think Tank
- May 3 - Grimsby, Docks Academy
- May 10 - Bury, The Met
- May 11 - Mexborough, Gorilla Beer Hall
- May 19 - York, Fulford Arms