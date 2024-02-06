Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Apollo Junction to play special show at Kirkstall Brewery in Leeds this weekend - how to buy tickets, doors

The brewery on Kirkstall Road have announced they will be hosting Leeds indie rockers for a special gig this weekend.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 6th Feb 2024, 10:42 GMT
Apollo Junction are kicking off 2024 with a bang as they are set to head out on their biggest tour yet across the UK in April.

The tour comes after the release of their third - and highest charting - album, Here We Are, accompanied by a music video shot at the Shambles in York.

Apollo Junction are set to play a special gig at Kirkstall Brewery this weekend.
Apollo Junction are set to play a special gig at Kirkstall Brewery this weekend.
But before kicking off their tour in Hebden Bridge in a couple of months, the Leeds locals are set to play a special show at Kirkstall Brewery - in just a couple of days.

On their Instagram account, the brewery wrote: "This Saturday we're hosting Apollo Junction for a gig at the brewery! Limited tickets still available[...]"

When is Apollo Junction playing at Kirkstall Brewery and how to get tickets

Apollo Junction will play a special show at the brewery on 100 Kirkstall Road on Saturday, February 10.

A limited number of tickets are available to buy via the Shedload Records website for £28 per person.

Set times and doors

According to Kirkstall Brewery, doors open at 7pm.

Apollo Junction UK shows and tour dates

  • February 10 - Leeds, Kirkstall Brewery
  • April 5 - Hebden Bridge, Trades Club
  • April 11 - London, Camden Assembly
  • April 13 - Southampton, Joiners
  • April 20 - Bristol, The Louisiana
  • April 26 - Newcastle, Think Tank
  • May 3 - Grimsby, Docks Academy
  • May 10 - Bury, The Met
  • May 11 - Mexborough, Gorilla Beer Hall
  • May 19 - York, Fulford Arms
