Apollo Junction are kicking off 2024 with a bang as they are set to head out on their biggest tour yet across the UK in April.

Apollo Junction are set to play a special gig at Kirkstall Brewery this weekend.

But before kicking off their tour in Hebden Bridge in a couple of months, the Leeds locals are set to play a special show at Kirkstall Brewery - in just a couple of days.

On their Instagram account, the brewery wrote: "This Saturday we're hosting Apollo Junction for a gig at the brewery! Limited tickets still available[...]"

When is Apollo Junction playing at Kirkstall Brewery and how to get tickets

Apollo Junction will play a special show at the brewery on 100 Kirkstall Road on Saturday, February 10.

A limited number of tickets are available to buy via the Shedload Records website for £28 per person.

Set times and doors

According to Kirkstall Brewery, doors open at 7pm.

Apollo Junction UK shows and tour dates