The local favourites have been slowly making a name for themselves with their anthemic, disco-tinged tunes and are now looking forward to releasing their third album next month, ‘Here We Are’.

They also have a sold out show at one of the city’s most prestigious venues, the Brudenell Social Club, to look forward to; having established themselves an ardent fanbase locally through their electric live performances.

Having also had a successful summer of festival dates and a new music video shot at the Shambles in York, it’s no wonder that singer Jamie Williamson was in good spirits when we caught up.

Apollo Junction's third album is out on October 20.

He said: “It’s been a slow climb over the last few years but things all seem to be falling into place.

"We have to pinch ourselves really as we remember a few years ago when we couldn't sell more than 50 tickets in our home town and our first CD was on about 28 orders. We don't take this for granted and we know how lucky we are that people are giving us the chance.”

He explained that the quintet – which also includes guitarist Matt Wilson, Ben Hope on bass, drummer Jonathan Thorton and Sam Potter on keys – formed 10 years ago with the sole aim of making music they enjoyed playing.

It was while on tour supporting Leeds band the Kaiser Chiefs in 2021 that the group’s music began reaching a wider audience and it has been full steam ahead since then.

Jamie said: “Each song we’ve put out has seen a step up in the number of people who have come to see us and now here we are with the new album, which is called ‘Here We Are’!”

Pre-orders of the record – released on October 20 – have made the group set their targets on cracking the top 40 chart for the first time.

"It’s definitely a step up from our previous work”, he said. “The songs are definitely ones we’ve been heading towards our whole career.

"We’re really proud of it as we’ve been involved in every aspect of the album and it’s about getting it heard as widely as we can now.”

The group have also built a tight-knit community among its audience through regularly interacting with them on social media and organising coaches for throngs of them to travel from West Yorkshire to their gigs in all corners of the country.

Jamie said: "We know it’s a team effort and that the reason we’re selling more gigs and more albums than we used to is because we appreciate the people spending their money to do it.

"We’ve got our management in Leeds and a group of hardcore fans who are so supportive and they work tirelessly to help us get heard, which is what we want more than anything.”

Their music – which is inspired by the likes of U2, The Killers and New Order – has also reached a wider audience through its use at half time at Elland Road, or on TV shows including Welcome To Wrexham, Match of the Day and Waterloo Road.