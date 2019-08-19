10 Leeds gigs in the rest of 2019 you won't want to miss
Following the success of Ed Sheeran's huge Roundhay Park show, here are 10 gigs in the rest of the year you can catch in Leeds.
There are hundreds of shows still set to take place in 2019. Here are ten of the best at the o2 Academy Leeds and Leeds First Direct Arena:
1. Pixies
Pixies will take to the stage at the o2 academy on September 17.
jpimedia
2. Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper will take to the First Direct Arena stage on October 7.
other
3. Khalid
Khalid will take to the stage at the First Direct Arena on September 22.
other
4. Gary Numan
Gary Numan will be at o2 Academy on October 12.
jpimedia
View more