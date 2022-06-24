Alanis Morissette cancels Leeds First Direct Arena gig just minutes before the show

Alanis Morissette has cancelled her gig at Leeds First Direct Arena just minutes before the show was due to start.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 24th June 2022, 7:57 pm
Updated Friday, 24th June 2022, 7:59 pm

The Canadian-American singer-songwriter was set to take to the stage as part of her UK tour, but announced shortly after 6pm that she was unable to perform - after doors had already opened.

In a message to her fans, Alanis said: "I feel so sad that I have to cancel tonight's show in Leeds.

Read More

Read More
Yorkshire treasure and veteran BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration dies sudde...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Alanis Morissette was due to perform at the First Direct Arena

"The entire range of my voice is gone today, I thought I could push through like we did last night.

"But it's gone. I love you and I am so sorry and I know I will see you again soon."

Ticket holders took to social media to express their disappointment.

-> Extra date added for N-dubz at First Direct Arena due to 'phenomenal' demand

One fan said: "I don't want a refund I want the gig we paid for. Absolutely gutted!!!"

Another added: "I hope she feels better soon, I understand these things happen. However when you’ve been travelling since noon, it’s not the best news!"

First Direct Arena said that ticket holders will be automatically refunded to the method of payment used for purchase.

Leeds First Direct ArenaAmerican