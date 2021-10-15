Phillips will be on primetime television tonight as he features in a celebrity Gogglebox special in support of Stand Up to Cancer, a fundraising campaign which aims to bring the UK together to speed up progress in life-saving cancer research.

The 25-year-old will be joined on the sofa by rapper and Manchester United fan Aitch as they react to some of the week’s most popular television shows.

You can watch the pair at 9pm on Channel 4 on Friday night, with the episode available to catch up on All4 afterwards.

Other celebrities starring in the special episode are Graham Norton, Michael Sheen, Suranne Jones and Matt Lucas, who will appear alongside his Mum, while Gogglebox favourites the Siddiqui family and Marcus and Mica are among some of the show’s regular cast who will also feature.

The celebrity edition of Gogglebox is one of a collection of special programmes on Channel 4 hosted by Davina McCall, Maya Jama, Alan Carr and Adam Hills.

Featuring appearances from Joe Lycett and Olivia Colman, the fundraiser will include a special episode of Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls and live performances by Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, and Tom Jones.

Kalvin Phillips. Pic: Paul Ellis.

Tune into Channel 4 from 7.30pm onwards to get involved.

