37 photos to take you back to east Leeds in 1998

By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 10th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2024, 09:42 BST
These photo memories a year in the life of east Leeds and its residents at the back end of the 1990s.

Seacroft, Cross Gates, Whitkirk, Garforth, Kippax, Temple Newsam, Methley and Allerton Bywater are all featured in this rewind to 1998, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 47 photos to take you back to east Leeds in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Monkswood pub in Seacroft pictured in January 1998.

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Monkswood pub in Seacroft pictured in January 1998. Photo: Mel Hulme

Campaigners concerned over an open cast mining site at Garforth in February 1998. Pictured, from left, are Alan Robertshaw, Liz Crosland, and Dave LeRoy.

Campaigners concerned over an open cast mining site at Garforth in February 1998. Pictured, from left, are Alan Robertshaw, Liz Crosland, and Dave LeRoy. Photo: Steve Riding

The limited opening times at Allerton Bywater Library in July 1998.

The limited opening times at Allerton Bywater Library in July 1998. Photo: Charles Knight

Inside The Brown Cow pub in Whitkirk. Pictured in June 1998.

Inside The Brown Cow pub in Whitkirk. Pictured in June 1998. Photo: Justin Lloyd

Around 60 pupils at Garforth Community College were due to take part in the Lifestyle 98 project, a summer scheme set up by the police to give youngsters a focus on their communities during school holidays. Here, at front, PC Shaun Daniel, of the West Yorkshire Air Support Unit, together with PC Mark Gee, Community Constable for Garforth, hand out the project packs and t-shirts to William Beaty and Cassie Goodall and the rest of the pupils.

Around 60 pupils at Garforth Community College were due to take part in the Lifestyle 98 project, a summer scheme set up by the police to give youngsters a focus on their communities during school holidays. Here, at front, PC Shaun Daniel, of the West Yorkshire Air Support Unit, together with PC Mark Gee, Community Constable for Garforth, hand out the project packs and t-shirts to William Beaty and Cassie Goodall and the rest of the pupils. Photo: Peter Thacker

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Watergate pub in Methley. Pictured in June 1998.

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Watergate pub in Methley. Pictured in June 1998. Photo: Charles Knight

