Seacroft, Cross Gates, Whitkirk, Garforth, Kippax, Temple Newsam, Methley and Allerton Bywater are all featured in this rewind to 1998, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months.
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Monkswood pub in Seacroft pictured in January 1998. Photo: Mel Hulme
Campaigners concerned over an open cast mining site at Garforth in February 1998. Pictured, from left, are Alan Robertshaw, Liz Crosland, and Dave LeRoy. Photo: Steve Riding
The limited opening times at Allerton Bywater Library in July 1998. Photo: Charles Knight
Inside The Brown Cow pub in Whitkirk. Pictured in June 1998. Photo: Justin Lloyd
Around 60 pupils at Garforth Community College were due to take part in the Lifestyle 98 project, a summer scheme set up by the police to give youngsters a focus on their communities during school holidays. Here, at front, PC Shaun Daniel, of the West Yorkshire Air Support Unit, together with PC Mark Gee, Community Constable for Garforth, hand out the project packs and t-shirts to William Beaty and Cassie Goodall and the rest of the pupils. Photo: Peter Thacker
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Watergate pub in Methley. Pictured in June 1998. Photo: Charles Knight