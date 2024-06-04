5 . East Leeds in 1998

Around 60 pupils at Garforth Community College were due to take part in the Lifestyle 98 project, a summer scheme set up by the police to give youngsters a focus on their communities during school holidays. Here, at front, PC Shaun Daniel, of the West Yorkshire Air Support Unit, together with PC Mark Gee, Community Constable for Garforth, hand out the project packs and t-shirts to William Beaty and Cassie Goodall and the rest of the pupils. Photo: Peter Thacker