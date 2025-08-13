We all know how beautiful Leeds is as a city - and not to mention the stunning scenery just outside it. So it shouldn’t be any surprise that plenty of iconic locations have been used for movies and films.

Blockbuster shows and big screen stories alike have been filmed in the city over the years. Including one old BBC favourite that called Leeds home for decades.

1 . Leeds City Varieties You might have been to see a pantomime at the City Varieties Music Hall at one point or another - oh yes you have! It has also featured on the silver screen, it was the home of BBC’s The Good Old Days for 30 years and also appeared in Peaky Blinders. | Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool /Getty Images Photo: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool /Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . The Duck and Drake Have you ever popped into The Duck and Drake for a pint or two? It actually has had a small role on the big screen - appearing in both The Bank of Dave on Netflix and its sequel | James Hardisty/National World Photo: James Hardisty/National World Photo Sales

3 . Elland Road Elland Road might be most famous for football, but it has had a turn in an Oscar-winning movie. It was used for scenes at the start of the King's Speech - standing in for Wembley Stadium during the 1925 British Empire Exhibition. Bradford's Odsal was also used. | Carl Recine/Getty Images Photo: Carl Recine/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Leeds Town Hall One of the most striking buildings in the city - it is Grade-I listed after all. Through the years it has been used across film and TV. It was used for Dad’s Army film as well as shows like Peaky Blinders, The ABC Murders and Channel 4’s National Treasure. | ANDREW YATES/AFP via Getty Images Photo: ANDREW YATES/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Kirkstall Road Leeds ITV has used this street in Leeds for one of its more recent thriller series. Earlier in the decade, film crews were spotted shooting Platform 7 at an Indian restaurant on the street. Did you recognise it when you watched the show last summer? Studio 81 on Kirkstall Road has also been used for Peaky Blinders. | Yorkshire Evening Post Photo: Yorkshire Evening Post Photo Sales

6 . Leeds City Station Happy Valley is most associated with Hebden Bridge, the crews actually did film at Leeds City Station for part of the third and final series. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales