10 brilliant films and TV shows you may not realise were filmed in Leeds

From famous features to lesser-known gems, Leeds is no stranger to film crews and cameras.
Yorkshire's largest city has featured in a number of major productions and the screen industry has grown in recent years. There’s been five-part thriller Better, multiple series of The Syndicate and the Great British Sewing Bee, now filmed in Farsley.
But here are 10 other TV shows and films that you might not have realised were filmed in the city.
2. Platform 7 (2023)
The new four-part psychological thriller series was recently released on ITVX, and will air at a later date on ITV1. Film crews were spotted in a Chapel Allerton flower shop and an Indian restaurant in Kirkstall Road in Leeds last year. Photo: National World
3. The King's Speech
The King's Speech is a 2010 historical drama film directed by Tom Hooper. Colin Firth plays the future King George VI in the film as he tries to overcome his stammering problem. The opening scene, set at the closing ceremony of the 1925 British Empire Exhibition at Wembley Stadium, was filmed on location at Elland Road. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
4. The Hunter’s Prayer (2017)
This high-octane Hollywood thriller follows an assassin as he helps a young woman avenge the death of her family. Filming began in Yorkshire, shooting at Leeds locations including The Great Hall at Leeds University. Pictured is Sam Worthington, who stars as assassin Lucas. Photo: Tim Whitby/Getty Images
5. Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)
Filming for the hit BBC period crime drama Peaky Blinders has taken place at several Leeds locations over the years, including Leeds Town Hall, City Varieties and Studio 81 on Kirkstall Road. The final series following Tommy Shelby and his gang aired in 2022. Photo: Anita Maric/SWNS.com
6. The Duke (2020)
British comedy film The Duke, starring Academy Award winners Dame Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent, had its premiere in 2020 but was not released in the UK until two years later. Production came to Bradford, pictured, and Prime Studios in Leeds. Photo: Simon Hulme