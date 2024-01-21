Leeds Holi Festival is coming back this spring, promising to be bigger and more colourful than ever before - here is everything you need to know.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Get ready for one of the most vibrant and enchanting celebrations of the year as the Leeds Holi Festival returns for its 2024 edition.

The ancient Hindu festival of colours, love and spring was brought to Leeds in 2016, when it attracted 230 Holi lovers. In 2023, more than 2,700 people joined the celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the festival returns to Hunslet to unite cultures and spread love through music, colour and street food, organisers promise a bigger and more colourful event "than ever before".

The Leeds Holi Festival returns more colourful than ever this spring. Picture by Leeds Holi Festival

Festival founder Eshaan Kapoor said: "We owe our heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed sponsors who have made this journey possible.

"Our valued partners include Kirkstall Brewery, Slingsby Gin, and the culinary delights of Punjabi Heaven restaurant for a mouthwatering street food experience.

"The colours that will light up the festival are proudly sponsored by the renowned Ministry of Colours, ensuring they are herbal and skin-friendly."

What is Leeds Holi Festival 2024?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the organisers, the Leeds Holi Festival's mission is to bridge the gap between different cultures, radiate love and positivity through music, colours, and delectable cuisine.

The ancient Hindu spring festival is globally known for its colourful powders friends and families joyfully throw at each other, signifying love, piece and happiness.

When is Leeds Holi Festival 2024 and where is it held?

The festival will welcome everyone in the mood for celebration on March 23 at Beaver Works in Hunslet, starting at 12.30pm and continuing until 8pm.

On March 2024, the festival will return for day two with a focus on families and especially children.

Leeds Holi Festival 2024 line-up and headliner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Holi Festival 2024 will be headlined by Jaz Dahmi, and will feature its first ever female DJ, DJ KIZZI.

The full line-up will be announced soon.

How to buy tickets for Leeds Holi Festival 2024

Pre-sale and first release tickets have been sold out, but there are still tickets available.

Second release tickets for the 2024 edition at the Beaver Works are on sale now for £14 + fees via the Leeds Holi Festival website.