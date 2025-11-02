Moortown Rugby Club hosted its annual Bonfire Night celebration on Saturday (November 1) which attracted hundreds of visitors.

This year’s gathering saw two firework displays held for the first time - one for young families and the main display later in the evening - as well as plenty of events and activities to keep everyone entertained.

Chairman Carl Thewlis said: “Our aim was to make it accessible to young families. The first display was brilliant and really well received.”

Marvel and Disney characters turned up to mingle with the crowds and there was fairground rides, performers, games and activities, live music and plenty of food and drink, which was kept at an affordable price for those attending.

The club has held a Bonfire Night event every year since 1992 and chairman Carl Thewlis said that this year’s was their “biggest yet”. He said: “The fireworks were just absolutely incredible.”

He added that, as opposed to previous years, no music was played during the main firework display which proved to be an inspired move. Mr Thewlis said: “We wanted to make it more authentic and honestly it was an absolute sight to behold.

“What was lovely was to hear the gasps as they went off. There’s those two or three seconds of silence and then ‘bang!’, everyone goes ‘Oh my God!’.”

