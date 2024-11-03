16 red-hot photos from Moortown Rugby Club bonfire and fireworks

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 12:59 BST

A north Leeds community came together to enjoy fun and fireworks.

Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy Moortown Rugby Club Bonfire and Fireworks extravaganza. And our photographer was on hand to capture the best of what the event had to offer. READ MORE: Leeds Bonfire Night memories down the decades YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Katrina Elizabeth of Leeds glowing above the crowd.

1. Moortown Rugby Club

Katrina Elizabeth of Leeds glowing above the crowd. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The crowd are entertained before the firework display.

2. Moortown Rugby Club

The crowd are entertained before the firework display. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
A large crowd for the junior firework display.

3. Moortown Rugby Club

A large crowd for the junior firework display. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
A large crowd for the junior firework display.

4. Moortown Rugby Club

A large crowd for the junior firework display. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Cheers! Tom Townson, Judith Jefferies and Joe Redgram.

5. Moortown Rugby Club

Cheers! Tom Townson, Judith Jefferies and Joe Redgram. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Graham Wormald, Shaun Wethner and Tom Doig keep the burgers going.

6. Moortown Rugby Club

Graham Wormald, Shaun Wethner and Tom Doig keep the burgers going. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice