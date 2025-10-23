18 of the brightest photos showcase the best of Light Night Leeds

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 08:46 BST

Thousands are enjoying the illuminating wonder of Light Night Leeds 2025.

Many of the city’s most recognisable buildings and public spaces were completely transformed by a compelling programme of illuminated artworks from around the world during the first of the event’s two nights. And your Yorkshire Evening Post was on hand to capture the dazzling best of what the annual cultural extravaganza has to offer. READ MORE: Light Night Leeds 2025 - Full list of city centre bus diversions

An owl on Cookridge Street.

1. Light Night Leeds

An owl on Cookridge Street. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Living Lamp Posts on Briggate.

2. Light Night Leeds

Living Lamp Posts on Briggate. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Leeds Civic Hall portals The Machine of Worlds.

3. Light Night Leeds

Leeds Civic Hall portals The Machine of Worlds. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Schools exhibition of work at Wellington Place.

4. Light Night Leeds

Schools exhibition of work at Wellington Place. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

A hedgehog in The Light.

5. Light Night Leeds

A hedgehog in The Light. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

The Wellington Place Lifting Tower.

6. Light Night Leeds

The Wellington Place Lifting Tower. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

