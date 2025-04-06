15 photos from Leeds Horror Fest at Left Bank as Wednesday Addams, Beetlejuice and Predator in attendance

Halloween season may be a while away but a corner of Leeds was embracing its spooky side today (Sunday).

Fans of the gory and supernatural were in attendance at Left Bank on Cardigan Road in Burley for a horror-themed comic con.

Horror Fest 2025 featured authors, artists and guests from film and TV, as well as over 30 stalls selling merchandise, clothes and gifts.

Attendees at the Cardigan Road community space got into the spirit by dressing as their favourite characters, with Wednesday Addams, Predator and Beetlejuice all being seen.

Check out our photographer Steve Riding’s photos from the freakish festival in the gallery below.

Sarah Kostkova of Bradford

1. Spooky

Sarah Kostkova of Bradford | Steve Riding

Horror Fest west held at West Bank

2. Horror Fest

Horror Fest west held at West Bank | Steve Riding

The event featured film guests, artists, authors, cosplay and photo opportunities

3. Horror Fest

The event featured film guests, artists, authors, cosplay and photo opportunities | Steve Riding

There was a great turnout

4. Great turnout

There was a great turnout | Steve Riding

Astrid Kent and Adam Bowler of Leeds

5. Dress-up

Astrid Kent and Adam Bowler of Leeds | Steve Riding

Alice Cassidy, who travelled from Middlesborough, as Wednesday Addams

6. The Addams in attendance

Alice Cassidy, who travelled from Middlesborough, as Wednesday Addams | Steve Riding

