Fans of the gory and supernatural were in attendance at Left Bank on Cardigan Road in Burley for a horror-themed comic con.
Horror Fest 2025 featured authors, artists and guests from film and TV, as well as over 30 stalls selling merchandise, clothes and gifts.
Attendees at the Cardigan Road community space got into the spirit by dressing as their favourite characters, with Wednesday Addams, Predator and Beetlejuice all being seen.
Check out our photographer Steve Riding’s photos from the freakish festival in the gallery below.
