14 photos showcase the best of Harewood House Scarecrow Trail

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 26th Oct 2025, 16:51 GMT

Enchanted scarecrows have taken up residence at Harewood House.

Those who wander through the south garden of the stately home will come face to face with the guests who will are due to stay until after the Halloween celebrations have finished. Your YEP enjoyed a wander and bumped into more than their fair share of scarecrows dressed to impress. READ MORE: Spooktacular photos showcase best of Swithens Farm Pumpkin Festival

Lucas Smith, 10, from Horsforth meets up with scarecrows.

1. Scarecrow Trail

Lucas Smith, 10, from Horsforth meets up with scarecrows. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Laila Demonez, 11, from Moortown has fun with a scarecrow.

2. Scarecrow Trail

Laila Demonez, 11, from Moortown has fun with a scarecrow. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Eight-year-old Bobby Gascoine gets a close up of a scarecrow.

3. Scarecrow Trail

Eight-year-old Bobby Gascoine gets a close up of a scarecrow. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Four-year-old Bonnie Nield from Meanwood meets some of the scarecrows.

4. Scarecrow Trail

Four-year-old Bonnie Nield from Meanwood meets some of the scarecrows. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Scarecrows on the trail .

5. Scarecrow Trail

Scarecrows on the trail . | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Lucas Smith ,10, from Horsforth meets up .

6. Scarecrow Trail

Lucas Smith ,10, from Horsforth meets up . | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

