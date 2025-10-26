14 photos showcase the best of Harewood House Scarecrow Trail

Those who wander through the south garden of the stately home will come face to face with the guests who will are due to stay until after the Halloween celebrations have finished. Your YEP enjoyed a wander and bumped into more than their fair share of scarecrows dressed to impress. READ MORE: Spooktacular photos showcase best of Swithens Farm Pumpkin Festival
1. Scarecrow Trail
Lucas Smith, 10, from Horsforth meets up with scarecrows. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
2. Scarecrow Trail
Laila Demonez, 11, from Moortown has fun with a scarecrow. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
3. Scarecrow Trail
Eight-year-old Bobby Gascoine gets a close up of a scarecrow. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
4. Scarecrow Trail
Four-year-old Bonnie Nield from Meanwood meets some of the scarecrows. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
5. Scarecrow Trail
Scarecrows on the trail . | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
6. Scarecrow Trail
Lucas Smith ,10, from Horsforth meets up . | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding