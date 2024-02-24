And it's approaching fast - March 10 is just around the corner.
So we have rounded up 13 of the best places to visit this Mother's Day if you fancy afternoon tea and great deals on lunches and dinners.
On the list, there is Kino, located in the Grand Arcade, which is running a 'mums eat free' offer. Meanwhile, Harewood House is welcoming people into its gardens on the day - either before or after its delicious afternoon tea.
Bookings can be made via the official websites of each restaurant, hotel and pub in this list.
1. Oulton Hall Hotel
Oulton Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort, located on Rothwell Lane, has a number of fantastic afternoon tea options for this Mother's Day. A traditional one will you back only £35 per person, while an afternoon tea with teapot of Hendrick's Gin and tonic to share is only £43 per person. Find out more about afternoon tea at Oulton Hall Hotel via its website. Photo: National World
2. The Mansion
Mansion House, in Roundhay Park, is also offering an afternoon tea special this Mother's Day. For only £32.95 per adult, and £15.00 per child, this venue welcomes families into its gorgeous venue overlooking a Leeds-favourite park. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Harewood House
Harewood House, located in Harewood, is one of the most beautiful spots in our city. And this Mother's Day, for only £34.95 per person for members and £39.95 per person for non members, the estate is excited to welcome families into its grounds. There is also complimentary entry to the gardens and grounds on the day of your visit is included in this price. The House will be closed during this time. Find out more information about afternoon tea at Harewood House via the website. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Temple Newsam
Temple Newsam, located in X, is a fantastic place to celebrate Mother's Day this year. For only £25 per person, you can enjoy afternoon tea in the stunning mansion followed by a scrumptious meal. Find out more information about afternoon tea at Temple Newsam via the website. Photo: Tony Johnson
5. Angelica
Rooftop bar and restaurant Angelica, located in Trinity Leeds, is another brilliant place to celebrate Mother's Day in Leeds - especially if you like a view. And for one day only, the afternoon tea will be available 12pm – 4pm. Find out more about afternoon tea at Angelica via the website. Photo: Steve Riding
6. Wood Hall Hotel and Spa
Wood Hall Hotel and Spa, located in Wetherby, is also hosting afternoon tea this Mother's Day. Taking place between 2pm - 4pm, this afternoon tea will only set you back £45 per person. Find out more information about Mother's Day at Wood Hall via its official website. Photo: Wood Hall Hotel and Spa