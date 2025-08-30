12 of the finest photos from Adel Beer Festival 2025

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 30th Aug 2025, 11:54 BST

Drinkers raised a glass as Adel Beer Festival proved a popular draw among revellers.

The two-day event at Adel Sports and Social Club on Church Lane boasts a range of cask beers, lagers, ciders and a gin tent all washed down with live entertainment and good food. And your YEP was on hand to capture the spirit of the occasion thanks to these terrific photos from our snapper Steve Riding. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture

Pictured are Peter Hall, Lisa Segl, Tom Hall and Chris Pickup.

1. Adel Beer Festival

Pictured are Peter Hall, Lisa Segl, Tom Hall and Chris Pickup. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Plenty of activity at the well stocked bar.

2. Adel Beer Festival

Plenty of activity at the well stocked bar. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Old Abbey Grange school friends Mick Thorpe and Keith Annal meet up at the festival.

3. Adel Beer Festival

Old Abbey Grange school friends Mick Thorpe and Keith Annal meet up at the festival. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Friends, from left, Steve Trutch, Martyn Davies, John Wilson, Hugh Crowther and Roger Fayle.

4. Adel Beer Festival

Friends, from left, Steve Trutch, Martyn Davies, John Wilson, Hugh Crowther and Roger Fayle. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Smiles for the camera.

5. Adel Beer Festival

Smiles for the camera. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Revellers smile for the camera.

6. Adel Beer Festival

Revellers smile for the camera. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

