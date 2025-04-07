Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police used a drone to locate and arrest a man who tried to flee a large drugs factory.

This is the dramatic moment police raided a drugs factory – and used a drone to find and arrest a man who tried to flee the scene.

The man who tried to run from a warehouse hiding a huge cannabis factory inside was no match for the South Yorkshire Police drone pilot as they tracked him fleeing the scene and jumping over garden fences before he was arrested by pursuing officers.

After gathering intelligence on activities at a premises in Highfield Road, Wheatley, Doncaster, officers executed a warrant last Thursday morning (27 March).

As they raided the premises and found several rooms filled with a total of over 500 cannabis plants, a man was caught trying to escape from officers.

Police raided the premises in Highfield Road and found a large stash of cannabis plants.

He climbed onto a roof and even jumped over garden fences before hiding in a shed attached to a nearby property. However, a drone pilot tracked his movements all the way, leading to an officer arresting him and bringing him into custody.

Sergeant Steve Roberts, of Doncaster Central NPT, said: "From the outside, you'd have no idea that the building was being used to grow significant amounts of cannabis and this was clearly an elaborate set-up that went beyond any simple street deal.

"From experience, cannabis cultivations the size of this one are often controlled by organised crime groups (OCGs), who are responsible for some of the violence and terror we see play out on our streets.

"These cannabis cultivations are also linked to modern slavery, as they are known to exploit vulnerable people who are forced to commit to looking after these grows.

"We remain committed and determined to obtaining and executing these warrants so we can continue cracking down on the supply of this illegal drug, limiting the influence of OCGs and making our communities safer.

"If you are concerned about activities at an address or premises near you and fear it could be linked to drug supply, then please contact us on so we can investigate and bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice."

You can contact police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.