West Yorkshire has the highest MOT pass rate, finds UK-wide survey

West Yorkshire leads the way in vehicle maintenance More than 90% of West Yorkshire cars pass their MOT first time, compared to under 50% in many counties Findings based on a nationwide study conducted by HiQ Tyres & Autocare over a six-week period in 2025 Free safety checks offered to reduce MOT failures and improve safety

Research revealed exclusively by HiQ Tyres & Autocare has highlighted concerns about the condition of Britain’s vehicles, with new data showing that in several counties, up to half of all vehicles are failing their MOT at the first attempt.

However, for drivers in West Yorkshire, the survey brings good news. The county has a pass rate of over 90%; a figure well above the national average.

The MOT (Ministry of Transport) test is a legal requirement for cars, light commercial vehicles and motorcycles over three years old in the UK, ensuring that they meet the essential safety and environmental standards. Data from HiQ Tyres & Autocare shows that, on average, 38% of vehicles fail their MOT test on the first attempt. However, further in-depth analysis, carried out over a six-week period in 2025, paints a more troubling picture in certain areas, revealing that initial failure rates in some counties exceed 50%.1

Of the 29 counties included in the study, West Yorkshire was in a group of just four that had first-time MOT pass rates for more than 70% of vehicles, joined by Worcestershire, West Sussex and Surrey.

These findings highlight the regional disparities in vehicle upkeep, the safety of vehicles on the road, and the potential risks faced by both drivers and other road users. This has led to HiQ Tyres & Autocare recommending simple steps that drivers can take to ensure their cars are in optimum condition, including free safety checks at the HiQ Tyres and Autocare centre in Stourton, Leeds.

Vehicle maintenance and safety

An MOT failure often points to there being critical safety issues with vehicles, and can result in costly repairs and the need for a re-test. The HiQ data reveals that the reason for an MOT failure include issues with brakes and suspension; many of which can be prevented with routine maintenance. Other reasons for failure, such as tyre tread depth or blown light bulbs can be checked with a simple, regular walk around the car.

Craig Sprigmore, Retail Director UK & Ireland, HiQ Tyres & Autocare, said the data lays bare the importance of regular vehicle checks and maintenance in order to improve standards: “We released our data to highlight the stark disparities in MOT failures across different regions in the UK. It is great to see West Yorkshire drivers taking vehicle maintenance seriously, as it is vital that all vehicles are maintained to high standards, no matter the age of the vehicle.

“HiQ’s mission is to keep motorists safe and confident driving on the road. This data has prompted us to remind drivers that we offer free vehicle inspections at all of our autocare centres nationwide, helping drivers to stay ahead of any issues before they become serious problems and may lead to failing an MOT test.

“Many safety issues such as lights, wiper blades and tyres can be easily checked at home by many drivers, while other items such as the condition of shock absorbers or brake discs may need an expert eye. That’s why we are offering free vehicle safety checks across the country. HiQ experts will be glad to conduct a safety check. Addressing these issues promptly can help mitigate driving risks and ensure better safety on the road for everyone.”

HiQ Tyres & Autocare operates more than 190 autocentres nationwide, each offering car-servicing and maintenance for a wide range of vehicles. Backed by Goodyear, it is renowned for its professional and seamless customer experience.

(1) Data from HiQ Tyres & Autocare Road Safety Survey 2025