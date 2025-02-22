Trains from Leeds cancelled after signalling cables stolen overnight in Knottingley and Pontefract

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 09:03 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Trains from Leeds have been cancelled this morning after signalling cables were stolen overnight.

There is widespread disruption on the trainlines due to the thefts in the Knottingley and Pontefract areas, with National Rail saying that trains are affected between Leeds and Knottingley / Goole and also between York and Sheffield.

A spokesperson said: “As a result, all lines are blocked between Pontefract Monkhill and Knottingley, and through Pontefract Baghill as there is no signalling available.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Prosthetic leg, ironing board and hamster among lost property on Northern trains Stock.... Leeds City Centre, Train Station, Railway Station 1st May 2019. Picture Jonathan GawthorpeProsthetic leg, ironing board and hamster among lost property on Northern trains Stock.... Leeds City Centre, Train Station, Railway Station 1st May 2019. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe
Prosthetic leg, ironing board and hamster among lost property on Northern trains Stock.... Leeds City Centre, Train Station, Railway Station 1st May 2019. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

“Therefore, trains are unable to run through these stations. Trains may be cancelled, revised, diverted or replaced by road transport for part of your journey.

“This is expected until approximately 11am.”

Alternative Leeds to Knottingley services will terminate and restart at Pontefract Monkhill, while Goole to Leeds and Sheffield to York services are unable to run.

Replacement road transport will run as follows:

  • 1x 16 Seater operated by RSZ Travel will depart Pontefract Monkhill, calling at Knottingley only, at the following times: 9.30am
  • 1x 16 Seater operated by RSZ Travel will depart Knottingley, calling at Pontefract Monkhill only, at the following times: 9:15 - operated by RSZ Travel

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.

Journey times will be extended by 25 minutes whilst travelling by road transport.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Please see station information posters for the bus pick up points.

Ticket restrictions have been lifted to help with journeys.

For the latest updates check the National Rail social media pages and their website.

Related topics:WakefieldLeedsPontefract

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice