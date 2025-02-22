Trains from Leeds cancelled after signalling cables stolen overnight in Knottingley and Pontefract
There is widespread disruption on the trainlines due to the thefts in the Knottingley and Pontefract areas, with National Rail saying that trains are affected between Leeds and Knottingley / Goole and also between York and Sheffield.
A spokesperson said: “As a result, all lines are blocked between Pontefract Monkhill and Knottingley, and through Pontefract Baghill as there is no signalling available.
“Therefore, trains are unable to run through these stations. Trains may be cancelled, revised, diverted or replaced by road transport for part of your journey.
“This is expected until approximately 11am.”
Alternative Leeds to Knottingley services will terminate and restart at Pontefract Monkhill, while Goole to Leeds and Sheffield to York services are unable to run.
Replacement road transport will run as follows:
- 1x 16 Seater operated by RSZ Travel will depart Pontefract Monkhill, calling at Knottingley only, at the following times: 9.30am
- 1x 16 Seater operated by RSZ Travel will depart Knottingley, calling at Pontefract Monkhill only, at the following times: 9:15 - operated by RSZ Travel
Journey times will be extended by 25 minutes whilst travelling by road transport.
Please see station information posters for the bus pick up points.
Ticket restrictions have been lifted to help with journeys.
For the latest updates check the National Rail social media pages and their website.
