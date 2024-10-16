Leeds Inner Ring Road: Full overnight closures in place as First Direct Arena issues warning to Becky Hill concert goers
The Leeds Inner Ring Road is due to be closed to traffic between Wellington Street and Marsh Lane from 7pm tonight (Wednesday) until 6am tomorrow, and then again from 7pm tomorrow until 6am on Friday.
A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “The closures will allow bridge inspection work to take place. This is scheduled, non-emergency work that is carried out on a regular basis.
“Diversions will be in operation, including from Inner Ring Road entry points such as West Street, Woodhouse Lane, Clay Pit Lane, North Street and Marsh Lane.
“We have chosen to do the work at night to minimise the impact of the closures on local motorists, but we recognise there will inevitably still be some disruption and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
The First Direct Arena, which is hosting a concert by UK dance artist Becky Hill tonight, has issued a warning to concert goers on its social media page.
A spokesperson said: “Diversions have been put in place which may lead to traffic queues. Please allow time for any reroutes, diversions or queues.”
