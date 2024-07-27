Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new £20 million bus station has officially opened in West Yorkshire.

The new Halifax Bus Station was officially opened by the Mayor of West Yorkshire at a ceremony yesterday (Friday, July 26).

It is the latest infrastructure project to be delivered by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, in partnership with Calderdale Council, following Mayor Tracy Brabin's pledge to “deliver, deliver, deliver” for the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Halifax Bus Station was officially opened by the Mayor of West Yorkshire. | WYCA

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All 19 of the new station’s bus stands fully opened this week, and the redeveloped site includes a new travel centre, ‘changing places’ toilet with extra features to cater for people with a range of disabilities, a new seated waiting area and improved staff facilities.

Mayor Brabin said: “This new state-of-the-art bus station is a place that people in Halifax and beyond can be proud of.

“Attractive and convenient facilities like this will help to get more people out of their cars and onto public transport, creating a greener and better-connected West Yorkshire.

“Over the next four years, I want us to focus on delivering for the people of West Yorkshire, and this transformational facility is just the start.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By increasing capacity, more buses can now use the station. Following completion of the £20 million project, improved facilities also include better safety measures and access improvements, allowing passengers to switch between bus services more easily.

As part of the project, the Combined Authority worked closely with contractors Willmott Dixon to create four full-time jobs for young local people, support 154 apprentice weeks, five work experience programmes and 18 school, college and community visits.