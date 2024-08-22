Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) is to introduce a new route to Paris for the upcoming winter season.

LBA is expanding its easyJet partnership with the introduction of a brand new route to Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG) that will run twice a week.

Building on the success of its existing routes to Belfast and Geneva, easyJet will now operate the new flight service to Paris, running twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays from October 28 until March 28 next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Mondays, the flight will arrive in Leeds at 1.30pm and depart at 2.10pm. On Fridays, it will arrive in Leeds at 12.10pm and depart at 12.40pm.

easyJet has already put tickets for the flights to Paris on sale, offering more options for travel to the French capital, Disneyland Paris, and for those looking for onward long-haul connectivity.

Tom Holdsworth, Aviation Development Manager at LBA, said: “This is an extremely exciting time at LBA with LBA:REGEN taking shape, improving the passenger experience and providing increased capacity. We are delighted to see easyJet’s continued investment in LBA and growing our partnership offering more routes and choice for our passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Paris is one of the world’s most iconic cities, and this addition to our growing network is a reflection of the increasing demand from the region’s holidaymakers to visit some of the most sought after destinations in Europe. We’re confident that passengers will make the most of this new opportunity and we look forward to the success of the route.”

Alongside the current six weekly flights from Leeds Bradford Airport to Belfast International Airport and new Paris-Charles de Gaulle route, easyJet will also fly multiple weekly flights to Geneva, Switzerland, for a six-week period, starting January 18 next year.

This announcement follows LBA’s recent unveiling of its £200 million Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to create 5,500 jobs and contribute nearly £1 billion to the local economy as the airport targets seven million passengers annually by 2030. The plan focuses on expanding routes to European hubs, alongside new destinations in the North Atlantic and Middle East.

Flight information on prices and availability can be found at the easyJet website.