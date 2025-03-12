One member of the public said that they find the government’s plans on renationalisation “really exciting”.

People in Leeds have reflected on rail services in the UK.

One member of the public said their trains can sometimes be unclean or slow, but they have experienced a better service with renationalised providers like LNER. They said that they find the government’s plans on renationalisation “really exciting”.

Another member of the public said they sometimes experience delays and busy trains, but that it’s rare their service gets cancelled. He added, “It just needs slight tweaks and we've got quite a decent service.”

Britain's 10 worst performing stations by percentage of cancelled trains

Ince and Elton (Cheshire) - 22.8%

Gathurst - 16.2%

Earlswood (Surrey) - 11.7%

Birchgrove - 11.7%

Rhiwbina - 11.7%

Whitchurch (Cardiff) - 11.7%

Salfords (Surrey) - 11.7%

Arram - 10.7%

Ellesmere Port -9.7%

The data covers the period between January 5 and February 1.

Office of Rail and Road data on the worst performing train stations in the UK will now be displayed at over 1,700 train stations.

Train operators say cancellations are not always in their control, and that the data does not reflect cases when operators plug a gap in their services with another train.

Rising train fares

This comes as rail passengers in England and Wales are facing a steep increase in rail travel. Fares have risen by 4.6% and most rail cards have gone up by £5. The government said the rise is needed due to the dire financial state of the railway.